Cooky wacky day…early morning thunderstorms while temps struggled to crawl out of the 40s. Then we briefly reach the 50s only to have a band of rain sweep the mild air out to sea and some of you saw the sun set. A potent storm across southern Canada flung two fronts through the region…first a warm front then a cool front late in the day.



We are done with raindrops for the rest of the day but now the winds of change kick in….this wind will move our brief warmth out to sea before midnight (so long spring warmth, we hardly knew ya) and that wind will howl…



The wind gusts over 40mph combined with lingering tree damage from the March Nor’easters means there could be some isolated power disruption overnight. That wind ushers chilly air back into New England tomorrow but also dry air…so that sun will shine! Sox Home Opener is tomorrow and thankfully that sun is there….a cold day:



have the mindset of going to see the Pats play and you’ll be fine! Looking ahead, it aint pretty…



Our chilly pattern from March is still in play and looks to be that way for about another week. Sadly, that means we have three more bouts of snow:



Friday is no biggie….coating to an inch midday before light rain takes over. Could be a coating-1″ on roads in Worcester Hills but wet roads around the metro. Saturday could be a bit more problematic with steady snow throughout the day. Some accumulation appears likely with that storm–especially south of the MA Pike—similar to what we saw on early Monday morning. A final shot of snow is also possible early next week. These snow threats are certainly depressing but not unusual. Boston typically picks up ~2″ of snow in the month of April and when you break it down even further, it’s very common in the first 10 days of the month, as shown here:



of greater note is once we get past April 10th, snow becomes much less likely and by the 20th almost never happens. Looking long range, I do think after that Tuesday snow chance, we will be done with winter cold and snow and we’ll be onto spring…perhaps seeing temps soar into the 60s by late next week. Hang in there.

~JR