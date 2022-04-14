Wow… what a nice couple of afternoons we just had as many towns managed to crack 70 on back to back days.

While we’ll keep around a lot of dry hours today through late afternoon, we’ll also keep in place more clouds and a much chillier breeze that comes off the ocean. The closer to the coast you are, the cooler you’ll be. In fact, temps run only near 50 this afternoon in Boston, but soar to near 80 in Hartford, CT.

Late-day showers and storm march west to east across southern New England, with the risk of a severe storm or two, the highest across western Mass and CT. The farther east these storms roll, the weaker they get as they encounter cooler air. Keep an eye to the sky after 5pm in Worcester County, and some weakening showers/storms move into eastern Mass by 7pm. Showers are most widespread this evening and then taper off by predawn Friday.





Clouds yield to increasing sun early tomorrow and we set up a beauty of a day for baseball at Fenway as highs head back into the mid to upper 60s.





Saturday is still mild, mid to upper 60s, but also turning windy with showers arriving late-day, lingering through the evening.



Easter Sunday is cool and breezy, low to mid 50s with early sun to building clouds and a sprinkle by midday. We’ll keep that cooler air in place for Monday, which is just fine for the Marathon runners as highs hold in the 50s and we stay dry. Light northerly winds turn east to southeast by the afternoon at around 5-10mph. Solid weather overall for the runners!