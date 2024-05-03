Priced to perfection yesterday as the sunshine broke out and highs soared into the upper 60s to upper 70s with low humidity in place. While it was great to get a little bit of a late-Spring/early summer vibe, it’s a vibe that didn’t last long. In the wake of scattered showers and storms that rumbled through late yesterday, we’re back to an onshore breeze and temps in the 50s to near 60 again today. With the winds of change in place, it’ll feel more like early to mid April once again.

Copy and paste that temp forecast through the weekend too. At least we’ll catch a lot of dry hours today and tomorrow with low clouds breaking for some sun.

Sunday starts cool and cloudy, but other than some spotty sprinkles or a patch of drizzle, the morning, through early afternoon hours stay mainly dry. Later in the afternoon and into Sunday night, the chance for steadier rain does go up.

Any rain that lingers into early Monday morning will be short-lived as sunshine and milder air wins out again. Highs Monday and Tuesday run up into the 70s for many.