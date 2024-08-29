Feel the difference? Hard not to notice the big drop in humidity and the temps as we walk out the door on this Thursday morning. With winds now out of the north to northeast, we’ve pushed in a more mid to late September feel to the air that’ll stick around for a couple of days.



After reaching the lower 90s yesterday, we’ll hold in the low to mid 70s this afternoon, a good 15-20 degrees cooler for most. The crisp air cools off quickly tonight too, with temps fading back into upper 40s to mid 50s. Tomorrow afternoon will be very similar to this afternoon with highs in the low to mid 70s.

More clouds mix in Saturday, humidity comes up too, but the most widespread showers/storms look to roll in after the sun sets. Those overnight showers and storms linger into Sunday morning before breaks of sun return in the afternoon. It’ll be very muggy Sunday with highs in the low to mid 80s.

A cold front does blast through late Sunday, delivering a much less humid air mass and cooler pattern for Monday. A classic Fall feel to the air lingers Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the low 70s and overnight lows in the 40s and 50s.