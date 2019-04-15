Winds Pick Up And Sunshine Returns

7Weather- After a rainy start to the week, sunshine returns on Tuesday, but it will also be windy.

Wednesday and Thursday are cooler, but then we’re back to above average highs on Friday.

TUESDAY:

Winds pick up, and it will be gusty through Tuesday. A Wind Advisory is in effect for the entire state until 8 AM.

Gusts could occasionally gusts up to 50 mph during the advisory period.

The windiest part of Tuesday looks to be the morning. Winds will be sustained at 15-25 mph, gusting to 40-50 mph.

It will be a chilly start with temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s.

By lunch time, we rebound into the upper 40s, the sun will be out, and it will still be windy with gusts between 30-40 mph.

We eventually hit highs in the upper 50s and low 60s and winds begin to calm down into the later afternoon.

WEDNESDAY:

Wednesday will be a nice day filled with sun. Winds will initially be out of the west, and then it looks like a sea breeze kicks in throughout the afternoon.

Inland areas hit highs between 56-60º, but it is cooler along the coast with temps between 51-56º.

THURSDAY/FRIDAY:

Thursday start with sun and then we could see extra clouds in the afternoon. It remains dry with seasonable highs in the mid 50s.

There could be a few showers Friday and it is warm in the mid 60s.

EASTER WEEKEND:

Saturday is a rainy and windy day with highs in the mid 60s.

The bulk of the rain moves out just in time for Easter Sunday. There could be a quick shower, but it doesn’t look like a washout with some sun throughout the day.

It also looks warm with highs in the low and mid 60s.