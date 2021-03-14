Winds Pick Up and Temperatures Tumble Later Today

Another seasonable day with highs into the mid 40s for our Sunday. We are starting off with light winds out of the west, but that will change later this afternoon as a cold front to the north dives south into southern New England, ushering in much colder temperatures and gusty NW winds.

A Wind Advisory has been issued for the Bay State from noon today through midnight for gusts up to 50 MPH, which could cause some tree damage and isolated power outages.

Plus, similar to yesterday, a Red Flag Warning has been issued due to low humidity, gusty winds, and very dry vegetation. Any fire that starts could spread rapidly and be very difficult to extinguish.

Winds pick up this afternoon as a cold front pushes into our area. This front could also bring a few sprinkles/flurries to our area but, these will be very spotty.

Tonight, temperatures nose dive into the teens, with wind chills slipping below zero into early Monday morning. Be prepared to bundle up!

Monday afternoon, wind chills will still be quite bitter in the single digits to teens, but at least we do have mostly sunny skies.

Temperatures moderate through midweek with highs around 50° just in time for St. Patrick’s Day. Slightly warmer temperatures Thursday along with our next best chance for widespread rain Thursday afternoon.

Some lingering showers are expected Thursday night into early Friday, with some rain/snow mix possible for areas northwest and higher elevations.

The first day of spring is Saturday and we will see seasonable highs in the 40s under partly sunny skies.