Winds Relax Under A Sun-Filled Sky For Sunday

From heavy rain overnight, to flooding, to damaging winds for our Saturday, Sunday will bring calmer conditions along with ample amounts of sunshine that will help with clean-up.

As winds start to wane, we will also notice a drop in temperatures tonight. Lows tonight will slip into the upper 30s north and west, near 40 closer to the coastline and SE MA under mostly clear skies.

Before heading to bed, be sure to change those clocks back one hour since it’s the end of Daylight Saving Time. The plus, we get an extra hour of sleep. The negative, sunset will be at 4:33PM Sunday evening and won’t be beyond 5PM until February.

We’re tracking a sun-filled Sunday with a northwesterly wind between 10-15 with a few gusts up to 20MPH and high temperatures around 50 by the late afternoon.

Heading to Gillette for the Patriots game? Be sure to wear the layers. Tailgating temperatures will be near 50, but by the end of the game, temperatures will slip into the upper 30s.

Your 7-day forecast includes chances for showers during your Monday afternoon and continuing into Tuesday. Wednesday also features a few showers early before drying out, but temperatures will return to the 60s midweek before cooling off again Thursday.