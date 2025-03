As the colder air came crashing back in overnight, so did the whipping winds. Gusts run 40-50mph through the day with occasional gusts pushing 50-60mph. That’s prompted high wind warnings and wind advisories to be issued for today.

The chillier air is back too with highs near 40 today. Pretty close to that over the weekend.



Winds still gust 40-45mph Saturday and 25-35mph Sunday. Clocks go forward 1hr Sunday.

Milder air returns by mid-week with highs near 60 then.