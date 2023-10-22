After a rainy Saturday, it’s all about the wind today. It’s been gusty overnight, and it’ll be windy this morning with the breeze cranking out of the west. Later today, the breeze won’t be as strong. It’ll feel cooler, and we’ll see a lot of clouds through the day (this morning is your best chance to see more sun!). High temperatures will stay in the 50s.

It will be a cool start to the work week. Tomorrow starts off in the 40s and high temperatures are seasonable in the upper 50s with less wind. Tuesday will bring our coolest morning of the week. Some towns west could get their first frost of the season. Then we’ll get more sunshine back!

A ridge builds across the eastern U.S. this week. Temperatures will respond by rebounding to the upper 60s/70s midweek. This morning, the American, European and Canadian models are all behind the idea of this warming through the end of the week. Thursday will be the warmest day. We stay dry through the end of the week and possibly into next weekend as well!

-Meteorologist Melanie Black