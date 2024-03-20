Hope you got to enjoy the 50s today, and you haven’t put away your thick coats just yet! Temperatures will tumble overnight, and it’ll feel much colder tomorrow.

You can see the rain and snow showers on radar above. Showers will continue to fill in this evening as a cold front works across southern New England. Any rain amounts will stay light, around a .10-.25″. Some flakes will mix in for the higher elevations including Worcester County.

The bigger weather story will be the drop in temperatures! Behind that cold front, colder air will come in on a gusty northwest wind. Temperatures will fall into the mid/upper 20s for MetroWest overnight, and the breeze will pick up. It’ll be a gusty start tomorrow morning. The northwest wind will make it feel like the teens tomorrow morning. The wind will pick up by the afternoon gusting 30-40 mph. High temperatures will reach the upper 30s, but it’ll feel more like the 20s!

More sun and less wind Friday with high temperatures slightly below/near average. Energy out of the west and moisture from the south will merge as our weekend storm that brings a mix to rain. Snow will amount to 1-3″ in the white shading where wet snow is expected. A coating to an 1″ is possible in the pink shading where you can expect a mix. For most this is a chilly rain. Rain totals will range between 1.5 – 2.5.”

-Meteorologist Melanie Black