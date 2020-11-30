Windy and Wet Tonight, Some Sun Tuesday

7Weather- The wet an windy weather continues through this evening, and into early tonight.

A High Wind Warning and a Wind Advisory are in effect until 1 AM tonight. Pockets of heavy rain will continue until 9-10 PM, after that, it will mainly be light, scattered showers. The strong to damaging gusts will continue until 12-1 AM.

We wake up to partly to mostly cloudy skies on Tuesday with mild temperatures in the mid 50s. We reach into the upper 50s around lunch time, and then the rest of the afternoon is in the low and mid 50s. There could be a lingering, spot shower throughout the day.

This same system is still impacting our weather on Wednesday. This time we are in the chilly sector. The day starts with sun, and then the afternoon is mainly cloudy with highs in the 40s. There could be a few flurries falling in the afternoon. Thursday is seasonably cool in the upper 40s.