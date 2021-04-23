Windy But Warmer Today, Even Warmer Saturday, Showers Sunday

After a chilly start to our Friday, temperatures rebound to near 60° this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. It will be windy with winds out of the west from 15 to 20 mph, occasional gusts up to 35 mph.

Although it will be breezy, it will be a great evening for baseball. The forecast for first pitch at Fenway is in the upper 50s with winds out to right field at 15 mph.

Tomorrow’s afternoon game looks even nicer with temperatures into the upper 60s under mostly sunny skies.

Showers return for our Sunday, making for a wet end to the weekend.

Those showers that move in Sunday are associated with a system that builds in from our southwest, climbing off the coast of NJ late Saturday into Sunday morning. This will also produce windy conditions for the Cape as the center of the low passes just to the south.

The showers clear out just in time to kick off the work week. The clouds linger Monday morning, but we’ll see those break apart to reveal mostly sunny skies for Monday afternoon. It will be windy with winds picking up out of the NW at 15 to 20 mph.

We see a warm-up through the middle of the week as the 70s return by Wednesday and stick around Thursday, with cooler conditions expected at the coast.