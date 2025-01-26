While temperatures won’t be arctic cold most days, the wind expected this week will make it feel even colder. Plus, we also have a couple different chances for snow over the next week.

Monday morning lows will get down to the upper teens and low 20s, but with the expected slight breeze that’ll feel like the teens. Make sure to bundle up!

Monday afternoon, highs will warm to the low to mid 30s but with winds gusting over 20 mph that’ll still only feel like the 20s. At least skies will be bright.

Tuesday morning, mainly before 9 a.m., we have a chance for some spotty, hit-or-miss snow showers that could lead to a couple spotty coatings. Otherwise, Tuesday will be the worst day for the wind. Winds will easily gust over 30-35 mph at times.

That will make the afternoon highs in the low to mid 30s feel like the teens!

Wednesday’s snow chance is much more widespread.

An Alberta Clipper will move into our area bringing widespread, yet very light, snow early in the morning and tapering off into the afternoon and evening. Snow amounts will not be significant, right now early estimates are less than an inch. Highs will reach the low to mid 30s.

Thursday will be a frigid cold day, but at least it’ll be short-lived. Morning lows will get down to the teens with afternoon highs in the low to mid 20s. With windy conditions, it’ll only feel like the teens during the warmest part of the day. Skies will be bright.

Temperatures are now expected to warm up quicker on Friday. The morning will be cold but afternoon highs will rebound nicely to the low to mid 30s. Our forecast gets a little unsettled again as we head into next weekend with chances for snow.