Merry Christmas to all who celebrate! Today will overall be a quiet day, but it will be a bit windy this afternoon and evening.

We’re waking up to temperatures in the 20s with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 30s. Skies will be cloudy this morning but will partially clear this afternoon. The clouds at times could produce a few random flurries. Winds will gust over 25-30 mph this afternoon and evening.

Get ready for a BIG chill overnight! Lows will drop to the single digits and the teens under clear skies, but with a bit of a wind in the morning, that’ll feel like it’s below zero early Friday morning. Bundle up!

Friday afternoon, we’ll be partly sunny with highs only in the low 20s. Friday night into Saturday morning, we’re tracking a quick shot of some snow.

Most of us will only see a coating up to an inch, with 1-3 inches ahead for southwestern Worcester County.

Secondary roads could be a bit slick Saturday morning, but overall this snow should not be creating too many travel issues out there.

Sunday: low 20s to mid 30s with cloudy skies and nighttime rain or mix showers. Monday we warm up! 30s ahead for the morning with highs into the low to mid 40s. We’re tracking rain showers that day.

Tuesday will be cold and blustery! We start off in the low 20s and max out near 30 degrees with the wind making it feel much colder. Skies will be sunny at least! Wednesday: low 20s to low 30s with a sun/cloud mix. Stay tuned!