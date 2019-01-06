Windy End to the Weekend, Bitter Cold Start to the Week

For our Sunday, expect the winds to ramp up through this afternoon with high temperatures near 40° under mostly cloudy skies.

There’s a slight chance for some isolated flurries mid-afternoon into central MA associated with the cold front that is sweeping in. This cold front is the leading edge of bitter cold air that will drop temperatures into the teens overnight into Monday morning.

Wind chills Monday morning will likely slip into the single digits, so be sure to bundle up!

Monday features mostly sunny skies with temperatures struggling to make it out of the 20s.

Clouds start to fill in late ahead of our next system that will bring snow showers Tuesday morning before quickly changing over to a wintry mix to rain. Expect slick conditions for the morning commutes Tuesday and Wednesday, since the mix shower threat will continue into Wednesday.

As far as how much snow we could possibly get with Tuesday into early Wednesday, the highest amounts look to be along and north of the MA/NH stateline, however a few spots in the higher terrain and the Berkshires could get 1-3″ of snow, with the rest of NE MA, the North Shore, Merrimack Valley, along and north of the Mass Pike with a coating to an inch. Areas south of the Mass Pike will likely get a coating or less. The immediate coast and the Cape and Islands likely will only see mix to rain.

Thursday features drier conditions, but also cooler temperatures. Highs will be in the low 30s. Friday will be similar to the start of the week with highs in the upper 20s and the cold lingers into the first half of next weekend.