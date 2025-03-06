Hope you’ve enjoyed our temperatures in the 50s. A cooler air mass will work in resulting in a drop to more seasonable temperatures in the 40s the next few days. It stays dry and breezy.

Strong wind will be the weather headline tomorrow. A High Wind Warning will be in effect 7:00 tonight through 7 pm tomorrow for Worcester and northwest Middlesex counties and the eastern slopes of the Berkshires. That’s where gusts up to 60 mph could lead to scattered tree damage and some power outages. A Wind Advisory will be in place for the rest of Massachusetts for gusts up to 50 mph that could lead to isolated tree damage and a few power outages.



You can see the wind timing below. It’s a gusty start tomorrow morning. The wind ramps up with the strongest gusts by midday. While the wind won’t be as strong tomorrow night, it will still stay breezy.

Overnight, temperatures drop into the upper 20s/near 30. The wind will make it feel much chillier in the morning. You’ll want to dress for temperatures that feel like the teens. Actual high temperatures reach the 40s, but it will feel cooler for you. On a positive note, we will see sunshine!

This weekend will be quiet. Energy and moisture stay to our south. We’ll keep some sun and clouds and the breeze. Both mornings will start off cold and then have seasonably cool afternoons. Highs reach the upper 30s/low 40s. Saturday will be more windy compared to Sunday.

The big change this weekend will be our time change. Daylight Saving Time begins at 2 am Sunday. We spring forward one hour. That means our sunrise will be after 7 am and sunset will be closer to 7 pm. We’ll add the most daylight of the entire year Sunday through April 27th (2:52 minutes/day).

Prefer an earlier sunrise? Our sunrise will be around 6 am mid April.

Looking ahead to next week, it stays breezy through Tuesday. Temperatures head near 60° by the middle of next week.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black