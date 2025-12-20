Good Saturday morning! The breeziest part of the day will be this morning. Generally it’ll be quiet this weekend before some chances for snow Tuesday.

Winds will gust to near 20 mph throughout the day today. That’s certainly a lot better than Friday, but still a noticeable breeze! Highs this afternoon will top off in the mid to upper 30s. The day starts bright but some clouds will roll in later this afternoon.

Overnight, clouds will be around with lows in the mid to upper 20s. Winds will begin to pick back up overnight.

Tomorrow will be more mild! Highs will reach the low to mid 40s. Skies are looking partly cloudy. Winds will gust to 20 to 30 mph.

Monday, it’ll get cold again! Lows will start off in the morning in the low 20s with highs into the low 30s. At least skies will be bright! Our next chance for snow comes Tuesday.

While most of this looks like light snow, there’s a chance there may be a brief changeover to rain toward the end Tuesday evening. Lows Tuesday start off in the low 20s with highs in the upper 30s. Wednesday the sun returns with morning temperatures in the upper 20s and highs in the mid 30s. It’ll be a bit breezy again.

Christmas Day is Thursday and it looks quiet! Sure, it’ll be a bit cloudy, and those clouds may produce a stray sprinkle or flurry but that’s really about it. Highs will reach near 40 degrees. We’re tracking chances for some spotty showers Friday.