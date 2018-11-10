Windy Saturday, Chilly Sunday

A few scattered showers will continue to slide through into the early afternoon, then as the sunshine emerges, that’s when we know the cold front has moved through, and when the wind starts to crank out of the west. Expect a few gusts up to 50 MPH, especially along and north of the Mass Pike, which is why we have a Wind Advisory in place from noon to 10PM.

We turn much colder after sunset tonight. By 6PM, most spots will be into the upper 30s, and eventually sliding into the upper 20s to low 30s overnight. If you’re heading out to Alumni Stadium at Boston College as they welcome Clemson to town tonight at 8PM, be sure to wear the layers. Lilkely by the end of the game, wind chills will be in the 20s.

Veterans Day features ample amounts of sunshine, but it will be quite cold to start off. Temperatures in the early morning start off in the 30s from north to south, and by north, a few spots will be around 40.

The next system that impacts the region will be late Monday into early Tuesday, bringing another round of rain and gusty winds. A few spots could see some flurries mixing in, but that will likely be in the higher elevations and in western MA early on Tuesday. As always, we will keep up to date with the very latest details as they come in.

The rest of the week turns much cooler with highs in the 40s midweek onwards.