The second half of our weekend is drier, but cooler and windy. Our work week looks pretty nice with warmer temperatures and more sunshine. Our best chance for showers returns on Friday.

Low pressure is still hanging out in the Gulf of Maine and will rotate in the cloud cover and spotty showers today. It won’t be a soaker like yesterday! Anything we get today will be pretty light stuff.

Light showers have been drifting north to south this morning. Showers mainly favor towns north and east today. Clouds win out today too. Showers are still possible this evening as low pressure pivots in a last batch of moisture before continuing to push east.

It’ll feel cooler today with highs stays in the 50s and a gusty wind. The strongest wind will be later today – afternoon to evening time frame. Gusts could be near and above 40 mph.

Full sunshine is back in full force tomorrow! Sunshine and warmer than normal temperatures win out for most of the work week.

April might end just shy of normal precipitation. The first few days of May come with the chance for rain. A cold front looks to be mainly dry and fall apart as it reaches us Tuesday into Wednesday. Scattered showers are likely Friday with a lingering chance into Saturday.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend!

-Meteorologist Melanie Black