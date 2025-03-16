It will be windy and warm for us today! We’re waking up to areas of thick fog and some sprinkles. Morning lows stayed in the upper 40s, and highs will rebound to the mid/upper 60s inland. To get temperatures like that this time of year, you need help from a strong wind. We’ll have southerly gusts that continue to pick up into the afternoon.

The national weather story is the severe storm threat that continues after a tornado outbreak from the Midwest to the South. The threat shifts to the Southeast and Mid Atlantic today. We will get a weakened version of this storm and do not expect severe weather. Our main impacts will be the wind and heavy rain.

You might feel the change in air today with dew points coming up in the 50s. The incoming cold front is going to wring out the moisture in our atmosphere. Towns could pick up an 1.0 – 2.5″ of rain through tomorrow. An axis of heavier rain favors southeast Mass. This is welcome rain. The latest U.S. Drought Monitor shows that the majority of the state is in moderate drought.

Let’s time out the rain. The band of rain moves in closer to midnight, sliding to the coast early tomorrow morning. A steady rain with some downpours continues around sunrise. Plan for a wet morning commute. Showers continue midday and for the drive home. The front is not quick to get out here and some showers linger across the Cape into Tuesday morning.

It stays gusty tonight. There will still be a gusty breeze along the coast and southeast Mass tomorrow morning.

Temperatures drop into the low 50s tonight. We don’t have a lot of forward movement tomorrow as we stay in the 50s. You’ll want the rain gear to go along with your St. Patrick’s Day attire!

If you aren’t a fan of the rain, stick around for Tuesday and Wednesday. We’ll dry things out and get some sunshine back. We’ll watch for some showers ahead of another cold front Thursday night into Friday. That will knock our temperatures down near 50° to end the week.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black