Windy Sunday, Snow Monday Night

7Weather- The sun comes out tomorrow, but it will also be windy. A Wind Advisory is in effect from 7 AM – 7 PM Sunday. Occasional gusts to 40 -50 mph are expected. Secure your Christmas decorations!

Temperatures will be near 40º in the Sunday morning, and in the mid 40s in the afternoon. It will feel chilly with winds sustained between 15-25 mph.

A Flood Watch is in effect through Sunday afternoon for minor flooding along rivers and streams.

Mainly the Pawcatuck River at Westerly and Wood River Junction, Pawtucket River at Cranston, Wood River at Hope Valley, the Willimantic River at Coventry and the Taunton River at Bridgewater.

‘

Most of Monday is dry and highs reach into the mid 30s. Snow showers move in around midnight Monday night.

Prepare to leave earlier than normal for the Tuesday morning commute. Some towns will have plowable snow (2″+) by the morning.

With this event, like the one we had last week, it’s not about home much, but the timing.

A warm front lifts late in the morning and it looks like there will be a messy mix along the Mass Pike and south by lunch time.

The precipitation likely stays as snow for northern Worcester County and southern NH. As of now it looks like 2-5″ of snow, but we will be fine tuning the forecast as we get closer to Tuesday morning.