Wow! Can we talk about temperatures yesterday?! Highs reached the 80s. It will be cooler today as we bring in a drier and cooler airmass. The main weather headline today will be the wind. Northwest winds gust above 30 mph at times.

Our highs today were closer to midnight. That’s as we were still coming down from highs in the 80s yesterday.

Out the door this morning its chilly to mild depending on where you are. Chilly in the Worcester Hills. Comfortable in the 50s for MetroWest and still mild across parts of southeast Mass. Afternoon temperatures reach the upper 50s/low 60s under a lot of sunshine mixed with high clouds.

The main weather headline will be the wind today. The northwest wind is already off to an active start with gusts 30-40 mph this morning. I think the strongest wind will be this morning. It’s still windy this afternoon. Closer to sunset and thereafter, the wind won’t be as strong but still breezy.

Enjoy your Easter Sunday!

Meteorologist Melanie Black