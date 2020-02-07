Windy This Evening, Chilly Weekend

7Weather- There could be damaging wind gusts through late this evening. It remains windy overnight, but not nearly as windy as this afternoon/evening.

A High Wind Warning (areas in gold shading), and a Wind Advisory (areas in tan shading) are in effect until 10 PM tonight. Below are some of the peak wind gusts we’ve seen so far. There have been multiple reports of trees down, especially for southeast Massachusetts and the Cape & the Islands. As of 5 PM, 86,000+ power outages were reported in Massachusetts.

The wind dies down by Saturday morning, but it will still be breezy. Instead of having gusts up to 60-75 mph, gusts will be up to 35 mph.

With cold air moving in, and breezy conditions, it will feel like the single digits to teens Saturday morning. Highs reach into the low 30s in the afternoon, but it will feel like teens and 20s with the wind.

Sunday starts with some sun and it’s cold in the teens. Clouds roll in throughout the afternoon, and there could be a few flakes. Highs reach into the low and mid 30s.