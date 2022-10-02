7Weather- It won’t be a windy as it was Sunday, but you’ll definitely notice the wind the next few days.

Monday morning will likely have a big range of temperatures with southern New Hampshire dropping into the mid and upper 30s and areas in southeast Massachusetts dropping into the low 50s. Highs are cool once again in the mid and upper 50s and it will be partly cloudy.

It will be breezy in the morning and then wind picks up throughout the afternoon.

Monday will have a sustained NE wind between 15-20 mph with gusts to 30-35mph. It won’t be as windy Tuesday and Wednesday with a sustained NE wind at 10-20 mph, gusting to 25-30mph.

Tuesday is mainly cloudy once again with highs only making into the upper 50s and low 60s. Expect a few showers on the Cape.

It’s a tricky forecast for Wednesday. A low pressure just offshore could bring wet weather, but it might be far away enough to just be a few showers here and there. Highs reach into the upper 50s.