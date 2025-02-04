With temps running in the 30s to near 40 this morning, it’s a relatively mild start to the day. However, the numbers won’t move that much as the winds shift to the northwest, ushering in a cooler airmass. Initially, the sun helps offset the cooler air, but the cold blast wins out tonight with temps tumbling beyond sunset. Winds gust 25-35mph, adding a chill to the air with temps near 40 around midday. We’ll be back to near 30 around by sunset and into the single digits and teens to start tomorrow morning.

Wednesday is bright, but cold with highs in mid 20s to near 30.



The cold air back in place will set the stage for a messy mix on Thursday. Unfortunately, the timing of the storm centers around midday, so despite it being a quick hitter, it pretty much lines up with the work day, clocking in around 9am and clocking out around 5pm. Snow is steadiest around lunch, into the early afternoon. The burst of steady snow likely drops 1-3″ for many, before the flip to some ice/rain mix. Not a huge storm, but considering the timing, it’ll have an impact on the commutes/school bus rides home.

Thursday night – Saturday is dry, and then another storm rolls in Saturday night. This storm looks similar to the one we pick up Thursday. The second storm will wrap up by midday, allowing for a drier afternoon.