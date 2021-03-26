Windy Tonight, 50/50 Weekend

7Weather- A Wind Advisory remains in effect for the entire state of Massachusetts, and part of southern New Hampshire until 5 AM Saturday. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph, this evening, and overnight.

It will be a windy Friday night with lots of clouds around. These clouds act as a blanket at night, so temperatures will not drop much. Low temperatures will be in the low and mid 40s.

Saturday is the pick of the weekend! There will be plenty of sunshine with highs in the low 60s inland. A light, onshore wind kicks in throughout the afternoon, keeping the coast a bit cooler. Dinner time temperatures will be in the mid 50s inland, and in the 40s along the coast.

Here comes some beneficial rain! Sunday morning will be dry, so if you have some errands to run, the morning will be the best time to go out. Light showers begin to move in around mid-day, so you’ll want to be inside by lunch time. Showers, with occasional downpours will be on and off from 1 PM – 11 PM Sunday. Highs reach into the low and mid 50s, and it will be breezy to windy.

A gusty wind is around to start the week on Monday, and temperatures are in the upper 40s to low 50s. The above average trend continues on Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the low and mid 60s. Opening Day for the Red Sox is not looking so good. Rain and breezy conditions are in the forecast for Thursday.