7Weather- Wind picks up tonight as a cold front brings cooler air into the area.

That front will produce a line of rain that could produce an isolated severe storm between 7-10PM. Strong wind is the main concern. There will be lingering showers up until midnight and then the cooler air starts to move in.

Skies are clear by tomorrow morning and we start the day with temperatures in the mid 30s. We’re back to reality with highs in the low and mid 40s. There will be plenty of sunshine but a gusty wind will make it feel chilly.

A system that looked to miss us on Wednesday now looks to bring light snow. The very northern part of the system reaches southern New England between 3-5 PM. It will start as light, patchy snow between 3-5PM and then become steady from 5-8 PM. The light snow ends between 9-10 PM.

It looks like it will mainly stick to grassy areas/cold surfaces. Main roads should remain wet and back roads could be slushy.

Areas along and south of the Pike are forecast to receive 1-2″ of snow. Areas north of the Pike are forecast to get a coating to 1″ of snow.

Thursday and Friday both look dry and mild. Both days have partly cloudy skies with highs in the low 50s. Our next storm system arrives on Saturday. The day starts mild and then cold air rushes in throughout the afternoon. Precipitation looks to start as rain and then we could transition into snow as this system starts to move out.