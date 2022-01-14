There is a lot to talk about! We’ll start with tonight. Strong winds will be around this evening and into tonight. Gusts could be as high as 60-70mph on Cape & the Islands, and that could lead to scattered power outages. It will remain windy all night, but we get rid of the chance of damaging wind at about 1-2 AM.

With temperatures dropping into the single digits tomorrow morning and a gusty wind sticking around, wind chills will be dangerously cold. It is possible that the feels like temperatures drops to -10º to -20º which could lead to frostbite within 30 minutes.

The Wind Chill Advisory is in effect until noon tomorrow. The wind chill values improve at least a little bit into the afternoon. It will feel more like the single digits.

Sunday is the pick of the weekend! The day starts cold in the single digit, but we won’t be dealing with the wind like we will on Saturday morning.

The afternoon will have sunshine and highs in the mid and upper 20s.

We are talking rain/snow, damaging wind gusts, and minor-moderate coastal flooding Sunday night into Monday Morning.

Snow to Rain: Mainly snow NW of I-495 (3″-6″)

Heaviest Snow: 3-7 AM

Damaging wind gusts: 6AM-12PM Monday

Coastal Flooding: Minor-Moderate high tide Monday morning

This a strong, but fast-moving system. Most location start to dry out by 12-2PM Monday.

Tuesday will have highs in the 20s, but a cold wind will make it feel like teens throughout the afternoon. A weak system passes by on Thursday giving us the chance for a few snow showers.