Windy Tonight – Tomorrow, Cold Blast To Start the Week

7Weather- The snow/graupel that we saw Sunday afternoon was an arctic front moving through the area. Now a cold blast of air moves into New England.

A Wind Advisory remains in effect for the entire state of Massachusetts until midnight for gusts between 45-50 mph. It will still be windy after midnight and into tomorrow, but gusts will be a bit lower at 35-40 mph. It will be very cold tonight with lows in the teens, and wind chills near 0º.

You will need all of the winter gear tomorrow! Wind chills will start between -5º to -10º in the morning, and it remains windy and cold in the afternoon with feels like temperatures in the teens. The one upside to the day will be the bright, blue skies.

Tuesday starts sunny, and then clouds increase throughout the afternoon. Wind will be light, and highs are in the upper 30s to low 40s.

St Patrick’s Day will have lots of clouds around, and the chance for spotty showers. Highs are between 44-51º.

Thursday looks dry as of now. There will be periods of cloudiness, and it is mild in the mid 50s. We’re watching a system that could bring showers Thursday night, into Friday morning, but it looks like it might just miss us.