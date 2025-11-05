A gusty wind is back in action tonight! Take preparations to secure your outdoor belongings now. A High Wind Watch is in place across southern New England this evening through tomorrow morning. Sustained west winds will be 25 to 35 mph gusts up to 60 mph. This will likely lead to scattered tree damage and power outages are possible.

The gusts kick up as a cold front passes overnight. Southwest winds pick up ahead of it this evening. The strongest gusts will be once the wind shifts and is out of the northwest early tomorrow morning. It stays windy through the day tomorrow. At that point, the wind gusts won’t be damaging, but it will add an extra chill.

The secondary part of the story with the front will be the chance for showers. A few spotty showers this evening. Then along with the cold front passage the chance between 10 pm and midnight.

Tonight, temperatures drop to near 40°. The wind will make it feel more like the low 30s so you’ll want to layer up tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow we start out with a lot of sun. Then we have some daytime cumulus clouds build by the afternoon. It’s a blustery day with high temperatures only making it near 50°. That’s a few degrees below our average of 55° this time of year.

Friday features less wind. Our next chance for showers arrives Saturday morning. Get ready for a noticeable drop in high temperatures next week. Some towns could struggle to get out of the 30s Tuesday. Here’s what the National Blend of Models is forecasting…

-MB