A warm front and quick following cold front take the weather story for the next 24 hours. Today as the warm front slides through we’ll of course be talking warmer temperatures. The trade off is going to be a very gusty southwest wind that pushes that warmer air into southern New England.

It’s windy enough that the South Shore, the Cape, and the Islands could see wind gusts up to 50 mph. The rest of us not in the wind advisory can expect winds to gust to 40 mph. Winds are not bad this morning but by late morning things will really start to ramp up.

The cold front then follows tonight and Thursday morning which will spark light snow across the area. The snow amounts are not blockbuster totals but a persistent light snow will accumulate to a couple of inches. More than anything it’s the timing that’s the issue, falling right during the morning commute. Plan on a few extra minutes tomorrow not only for slower roads but a quick brush of the car or scrape of the driveway.

Snow starts early, like 4am. It becomes steady and more widespread from 6am-10am. Again it’s not heavy snow, just a steady light snow. It continues to push south and exits the Cape by 1pm.