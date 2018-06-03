Windy, Wet and Cool Pattern Thru Midweek

The forecast for the first half of the work week will have you double-checking (maybe even, triple checking) your calendar that it is indeed June, so soak up the beautiful, pleasant, mostly sunny and less humid end to our weekend because rain is on the way.

Today, we’ll see high temperatures into the low to mid 60s inland, upper 50s at the coast with an easterly wind at 10-20 mph.

Tonight, lows slip into the lower 50s as cloud cover thickens ahead of our next system.

The system currently resides just south of NJ, churning showers for parts of Virginia, Maryland and Pennsylvania. That low slides up the eastern seaboard and skims just to the south of our the Cape and Islands, ushering in showers as early as 7AM Monday morning Worcester County. These showers will continue to fill in through the morning commute, becoming on the heavy side by noon with pockets of downpours.

The system exits by Monday night, allowing for a dry, but cloudy start to our Tuesday. However, we have another system to our northwest that has sights on New England. The second system swings in Tuesday afternoon/evening, traversing the region through Wednesday, allowing on and off showers through midweek.

After a 3-day stretch of cool, wet & windy weather, we finally break the pattern Thursday with high temperatures into the upper 60s under mostly sunny skies.

Looking ahead towards next weekend in the 7 on 7 full forecast shows temperatures breaking the 70-degree mark by next weekend.