What an afternoon we had for ourselves yesterday as temperatures soared into the mid to upper 60s and sunshine broke out. With the mild air lingering overnight, not much of that snow on the ground is sticking around this morning as the big meltdown continued overnight.



We start today with temps in the 40s and low 50s, mostly cloudy skies and a busy breeze out of the west. Temps today run in the 50s to low 60s with just an isolated shower through the day. A better chance for widespread showers/thunder move in this evening, especially in the 8pm-midnight timeframe.

The main risk will be strong wind gusts and localized downpours. A wind advisory goes is in effect from 7pm tonight, until 5am tomorrow morning for gusts 40-55mph.



Temps are much cooler by tomorrow, but more seasonable, in the 40s with sunshine and a gusty breeze.

Milder air returns Thursday and Friday with highs near 50, then jump to near 60 Saturday. That 60 on Saturday comes with a gusty wind and showers at times.

