Windy, Wet Saturday, Drier, Mild Sunday

Strong winds, heavy rain, and coastal flooding will be the main impacts for today’s nor’easter. Expect minor coastal flooding along the immediate coastline around this afternoon’s high tide, however, we could see pockets of moderate flooding along the South Shore as onshore winds out of the east will likely peak during the high tide. This has prompted a Coastal Flood Warning to be posted for coastal Plymouth County through this evening, including the areas of Scituate, Marshfield, and Duxbury.

The timeline for pockets of heavy rain and strongest gusts appear to linger through the afternoon into the early evening.

We’ve already had a few downed tree reports, one in Arlington, MA, the other in South Boston associated with the strong wind gusts. A High Wind Warning remains for coastal MA due to gusts expected to reach 55 MPH, a Wind Advisory has been posted for the NH seacoast as well as areas within the 495-corridor due to gusts nearing 45 MPH. With heavily foliated trees, it’s likely we’ll see a few more downed trees if gusts continue to remain this strong.

We are on the backside of the system by Sunday morning, with just a few lingering showers early Sunday morning, mainly along and north of MA/NH stateline.

It will be breezy along the south coast, Cape and Islands, but this time out of the southwest, ushering in a warm-up for Sunday afternoon. Under mostly cloudy skies, we’ll still see high temperatures stretch into the mid to upper 50s across the viewing area.

Another system swings in Monday, bringing scattered rain showers through the afternoon and early evening. Drier conditions prevail Tuesday and Wednesday with Halloween stretching into the low 60s for highs. The warm-up sticks around for the first day of November, but brings a threat for more rain to end the work week.