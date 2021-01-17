Windy With a Mix of Sun and Clouds Today

The gusty wind is what is leftover from yesterday’s storm that brought strong winds, heavy rain, and coastal flooding to our area.

That system has lifted off to northern New England while still bringing gusty winds up to 40 MPH to southern New England today, but at least we’re tracking a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon.

Tonight, under mainly clear skies, temperatures dip into the upper 20s to low 30s with weaker winds.

For Martin Luther King Jr. Day, we’re tracking partly sunny skies and a spot sprinkle or flurry by the evening, but many locations remain dry through the day.

Tuesday is dry, but colder with highs closer to normal for this time of year.

The colder air sticks around for the rest of the week, with Wednesday also seeing some flurries.

Speaking of flurries, Thursday evening brings another system that could bring some snow showers and some of these could linger into Friday.