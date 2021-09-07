Alright, 2 for 3 over the holiday weekend with some nice weather Saturday and Monday, and certainly a much better long weekend vs. what we had Memorial Day weekend and Fourth of July.



Today, the nicer pattern rolls on as some of September’s finest weather shows up this afternoon. Highs head for 75-80 degrees as sunshine wins out and dew points stay in the 50s.

Tomorrow is nice too. It’ll stay dry through the afternoon, although it turns muggier and more humid as highs head for the lower 80s.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms arrive tomorrow evening, first across western New England, then across eastern New England. It’ll be a warm and humid overnight as temps run near 70 and hold in the 70s on Thursday. While it won’t rain all day Thursday, it will be unsettled with scattered showers and storms capable of gusty winds and localized downpours. Locally, a quick 1-2″ of rain could create some street flooding, with the best chance for those higher amounts east of I-95.

The map below shows some tropical moisture getting pulled up the east coast, adding water vapor to our atmosphere, and helping make the set-up more conducive to localized downpours in the showers and storms that do form.

Once the front clears the coast Thursday night, lower humidity comes back, allowing for a great Friday – Sunday stretch of weather ahead. Enjoy and go Pats!