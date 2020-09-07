Winning Labor Day Weekend

If you had Friday off you went 3 for 3 with the weather on your long weekend. If you have today off as well, well then you’re going 4 for 4. Highs today will be similar to yesterday… upper 70s to lower 80s. The one thing you might notice today is a southerly breeze, occasionally up to 20 mph.

If you’re heading to the beach, it looks great! Temperatures in the 70s on the sand. High tide comes in at about 3:30 this afternoon with low tide this morning just after 9am.

Grilling? Sure! Looks great for lunch and dinner or something in between.

We’ve enjoyed a nice break from the muggy conditions, but they’re back tomorrow. We got the break perfectly timed with the long weekend. It’s muggy for Tuesday and near tropical for Wednesday and Thursday.

Speaking of tropical, how about an update on the Tropics? Well as of this morning we now have TWO tropical depressions to monitor. Both are expected to be named and will become Paulette and Rene.