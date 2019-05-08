Winning Streak Continues

Wow! What a day we had yesterday through the mid afternoon hours as temperatures surged well into the 70s for many, including hitting 76 in Boston on a southwest breeze. Yes, we did have some late days showers put a damper on some little league games and grill time, but overall, most of the day was enjoyable.

Today, we don’t have to worry about water on the ball fields or rain drops on the burgers and dogs on the grill, but it will be a bit cooler. As sea breezes kick in, coastal temps fade from the low 60s, back into the 50s. Inland temps are solid though, running in the mid to upper 60s.

Tomorrow, clouds increase during the afternoon. Temps slip back again too. Mid 50s coast, low 60s inland.

We’ll track showers that are in and out on Friday, but exit stage east for Saturday. Saturday looks to be the pick of the weekend with dry skies prevailing and temps well into the 60s. Showers return Sunday, with the highest chance in the afternoon. Temps fade back into the 50s too.

Have a good day and enjoy the dry weather!

https://twitter.com/clamberton7