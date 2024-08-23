Another cool start to the day kicks off this Friday morning, but the bounce back will be nice as highs head for the lower 80s this afternoon. With localized sea breezes kicking in during the afternoon, we’ll hold beach temps into the mid to upper 70s.

Heading to Gillette tonight? The weather looks fantastic when for the sun goes down for a cold beer on a Friday night. Early evening temps in the 70s will fade into the 60s. It’s a similar pattern Saturday and Sunday, just a bit warmer each day.



We’ll be dry through much of the weekend as temps start to warm up. Highs head for the low to mid 80s Saturday and mid 80s Sunday. Localized sea breezes keep coastal temps about 5-8 degrees cooler, but overall, it’s solid beach/pool weather. Enjoy!

Sunday night into Monday, we’ll track scattered showers and storms. Temps fade back into the 70s as onshore breezes kick back in.



