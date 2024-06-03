It was absolute perfection weather-wise across over the weekend with sunshine, low humidity and temps in the lower 80s. I hope you did have a chance to get outside and enjoy it.



Some of that nice weather spills over to start the new workweek too with early clouds breaking for partly to mostly sunny skies as highs head for the low to mid 80s inland. At the coast, the sea breeze has an easier time kicking in, dropping temps back to the upper 60s to near 70 at the waters edge.

Low clouds and patchy fog refill in late tonight, but will burn off by mid morning tomorrow again. With highs in the 60s to near 70 at the coast and upper 70s to near 80 inland, it’ll be another nice day overall.

Wednesday will be a bit warmer again, in the lower 80s.



Humidity and the chance for showers/storms jumps up Thursday with highs in the 70s.

Friday, into the weekend, we’ll watch an area of low pressure to our west and northwest, wobble around, occasional sending in some moisture and instability, yielding batches of scattered showers. While no day looks to be a washout, it will be a bit unsettled at times as highs hover near average, it the 70s.





