Winning Weather Streak Continues

We’re on a roll! Once again, another solid Spring day is upon us as temperatures this afternoon jump up well into the 60s away from the immediate coast. Mostly sunny skies once again prevail after patchy fog and low clouds burn off this morning.

It’s been nice to have that daylight linger later and later each day and today, we’ll have our first 7pm sunset of the season.

While most of tomorrow will be dry with highs in the 50s at the coast and low 60s inland, we will track some showers late in the day. Outdoor dining for lunch looks good, however, by dinner time, we’ll watch for some wet weather.

The showers we catch tomorrow evening are ahead of a warm front. On the other side of that warm front, temps will spike into the 70s Thursday afternoon once breaks of sunshine reemerge.

Friday looks windy as highs head well into the 60s with scattered showers. Saturday will be the pick of the weekend with highs in the 50s to near 60. Sunday looks wet by the afternoon with temps in the 40s to near 50.