The warmth of yesterday went out with that late-day front sliding through, ushering in cooler air along with some showers. The rain has tapered off early on this Thursday morning, yielding back to dry air, but cooler air as well. Highs today max out in the mid 60s with a northerly wind gusting to 15-20mph.

It’ll be cool tonight with temps fading back into the upper 30s and low 40s in the cooler suburbs. The bounce back is nice tomorrow, as highs reach the low 70s inland and hold near 60 at the coast.

The long weekend forecast looks great. Payback for the 2021 Memorial Day Weekend when 50s and rain prevailed? Temps Saturday run into the mid 70s, we push low to mid 80s Sunday and then back into the 70s Monday. It’ll be dry from start to finish with comfortable amounts of humidity in place.

The Cape Cod forecast is dry, with temps in the 60s.

The Lakes Region forecast is great too as mild to warm air wins out. Enjoy the weekend!