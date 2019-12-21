Winter Begins Tonight Followed By a Warm Up

What a way to start our Saturday…it was quite cold, but thankfully high temperatures today will break the freezing mark.

If you’re heading out to the Pats game, be sure to bundle up…at least we’re tracking less wind, so wind chill will not be a factor.

Tonight, temperatures will not dive nearly as far as earlier this morning, as we’ll see mainly cloudy skies through the overnight. Lows will remain in the 20s.

Also, speaking of tonight, winter officially begins at 11:19PM. It’s the winter solstice! And for the first full day of winter (Sunday), we’re tracking above normal temperatures.

And that warm-up will continue into the start of the work week (or holiday week).

Seasonable for Christmas Day with highs into the upper 30s. We could see a few festive flakes on Christmas night, otherwise we are in a dry stretch through most of next week. Next Friday is our next best chance for some snow showers in the afternoon/evening. We will continue to keep an eye on that as we get closer.