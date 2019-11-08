Winter Chill In The Air

Overnight rain is outta here, but the cold air has certainly made an appearance as a chilly northwest wind prevails this morning and continues through the day. Temps only top off in the lower 30s this afternoon in the Worcester Hills and run in the mid to upper 30s across eastern Mass. Factor in a breeze that’ll gust 20-30mph and we’re talking about wind chills hovering in the 20s through the day.

The gusty breeze stays with us this evening, making for a cold Friday Night Lights football field. Winds do relax overnight tonight and stay light Saturday.

The numbers moderate back toward seasonable levels Sunday with a busier breeze and more clouds around in the morning. We’ll stay in the 50s for Veteran’s Day too.

Our next storms arrives Monday night into Tuesday as rain moves in. Initially, Tuesday starts mild, but temps crash in the afternoon from the 50s to the 30s. Rain may even end as a bit of a mix. Really cold air settles in Tuesday night into Thursday.