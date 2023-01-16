It took a while, but Boston officially recorded its first inch of snow for the season! The storm was spread over 2 days and Boston’s storm total was 3.5″. The first 1.6″ fell on Sunday with the remaining 1.9″ falling today. Here are a few snow reports from towns that got at least 3″ of snow. I’ll include more totals at the end of the blog.

Now that this system is moving east and lessening its grip on us, we’ll see sun return for tomorrow. Well, for at least part of the day. Out the door tomorrow morning we’ll start with sunshine as clouds take over in the afternoon. It’s possible that a little spot (rain) shower drifts through tomorrow evening but they’d be light and very isolated. Tomorrow will also bring a nice warm up! Temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday will climb back to the 40s. We’re in a little bit of a pattern change this week as it becomes more active. There’s not real cold air in place so these storms that come through will be a lot of rain/snow mixes.

The next one comes in Thursday afternoon as rain and snow before transitioning to all snow Thursday night and Friday. After that we’ll get a dry weekend with our next storm lined up for Monday which again looks to be a rain/snow mix.

As promised, here is a list of more snow totals from this storm: