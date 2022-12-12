Many of us saw our first real snow of the season. It unfortunately caused quite a few problems on the roads last night. Often times these sugar coatings of light fluffy snow compact on the roads and create a fine layer of ice and are just as bad as more significant snows.

This morning most of the snow is gone except for a fine line in Plymouth County. It’s focused on an onshore wind and may still leave roads coated this morning. Where the snow has stopped still watch for slick areas. The main roads seem to be doing ok but the side streets with less treatment and sidewalks are slick this morning.

Most areas saw 1-2″ of snow overnight, so it was not a huge storm total wise, but did have pretty large impacts last night. Higher amounts were recorded in the Berkshires and Western Mass.

Boston’s number was juuuust shy of 1″. Logan Airport officially recorded 0.9″ of snow, so I can’t give you stats on first 1″ yet since we didn’t achieve that. But for the first measurable snow of the season, we’re pretty on track with the last five years and the 30-year average. On average, our first measurable snow (0.1″ that sticks, not just flurries in the air) is in late November but in the last five years has been more common in early December. Of course, you’ll probably remember 2020 when we had 4″ at the end of October.

While the snow has ended for most of us, the cold isn’t going anywhere today. We’ll see decreasing clouds but the cold is here to stay all day. Temperatures will struggle to make it to the middle 30s but with the breeze, it’ll feel like the 20s all afternoon. So bundle up today, winter is here!

The cold is here to stay. Temperatures throughout the 7 day forecast remain at or below average through next weekend.