Winter-Like Weekend, Spring Surge Ahead

Gusty winds overnight ushered in some chilly air, and this morning, we wake up to temperatures running near 20 degrees and wind chills back in the single digits and lower teens. Below is a map of wind chills as of 5am… it’ll be a similar feel to the air through mid morning. The breeze this morning gusts 30-35mph early, then subsides to 20-25mph gusts this afternoon as highs rebound into the lower 30s.

The wind will be a bit lighter overnight the weekend, and despite the chill, it’ll be a solid weekend overall across Southern New England. Good for the ski resorts and car washes.

The pattern does change next week and milder air comes surging in with the peak of the Spring Fling Wednesday and Thursday as highs near/top 60 for many.