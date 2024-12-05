Many towns woke up to at least a coating of snow today, with some in the higher elevations waking up to a true winter wonderland! While those of us with only an inch or so quickly saw the snow turn to slush, and then just water, the snow did hang on across the higher terrain today. If you’re looking for snow totals from this storm or how much fell in your neighborhood, check out one of these links from the National Weather Service for a full breakdown:

An interactive map to zoom in on certain areas

A list version, separated by county across Massachusetts

Now that the snow is gone, it’s all about the cold. This will be our first real cold snap of the season with some of us not making it to 30° tomorrow afternoon. Factor in a gusty wind and it will feel like the teens tomorrow!

Here’s some good news… or bad news depending on which way you look at it. Tonight, our sunset is 4:11pm… that is certainly not good news. But the good news is it’s never earlier than today. We’ll keep these 4:11 sunsets around for about the next week. On December 12th, we’ll actually start gaining daylight in the afternoon! Granted, it will start off as mere seconds, but hey, we’re heading in the right direction!

Now, I should also note that we continue to lose daylight until December 21st when we reach our shortest day of the year. So if you do the math that we keep loosing daylight but are gaining it in the afternoon, that means we continue to lose daylight in the morning, and will for the next several weeks. As a morning person, that’s a real downer, but I know for many the afternoons starting to add daylight is welcomed news.