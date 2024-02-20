Many schools are on their February break this week and winter is essentially following suit. Check out the 7-day forecast…

Granted, the next two mornings the low temps will be in the teens…winter. However, no snowstorms on that 7-day forecast and really, no arctic air either. Tuesday is chilly but by Wednesday and Thursday the afternoon temps do bounce into the low 40s. Our long storm is Friday with rain showers likely for much of the region. There may be a brief mix of some snow at the beginning of the storm out in the Worcester Hills but little to no snow accumulation is expected. Behind this storm is a brief shot of chilly (but still not arctic) air for the weekend and then another warmup for next week. All in all, not too shabby. Enjoy!

~7Weather