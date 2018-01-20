Winter on Vacation

Looks like Old Man Winter is on a little vacation for a while. Temps today were about 10-15 degrees above seasonal averages – and we’ll be mild again tomorrow. While highs tomorrow will be just a couple of degrees cooler than today, many of us may enjoy tomorrow’s weather MORE than today with lighter wind. And tomorrow feels a bit like a holiday, doesn’t it? I wonder why that is… #GoPats!!

For those training for the Boston Marathon – you have my major sympathy. It has not been easy to find good weather days for good runs! Well, if you didn’t get a long one in today – tomorrow is another great day. Cheers to you, looking forward to those life-changing 26.2 miles! I wish you all my best! (85 training days left!)

Next system starts to work in on Monday – but we also have some colder air in store for Monday… I’ve mentioned it in many previous blogs, that cold air is dense and tends to want to stay put – rather than move on out. So, as some of this precip runs into that cold air – we could find some slick travel in the interior on Monday (mainly late, but there could be some spotty precip working in during the day, too).

Eventually the milder air will win out – and take temps to around 50° once again. For Tuesday, we’re talking “wet & windy” weather. Could be about 1″ of rain on the way for most.

Meantime, you better believe that once we passed the half-way mark of meteorological winter, I had this spring countdown ready to go! I certainly don’t think winter is over… but it looks like this “break from winter” will be with us through the beginning of February. Have a great weekend, and GO PATS! – Breezy